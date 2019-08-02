Humbled by 2018 season, NM State begins season of redemption on Friday

New Mexico State will begin fall camp on Friday night inside Aggie Memorial Stadium, with a completely different outlook than the one it began 2018 with.

Coming off the first bowl victory in almost 60 years, there was plenty of hype surrounding last year’s edition of NM State. The Aggies were never able to live up to it, going just 3-9 in a very disappointing season.

On the eve of fall camp, the Aggies said they were humbled greatly by the pitfalls of 2018 and they’re attacking the 2019 season in an entirely different manner.

“I think a lot of that was not knowing how to handle success and as much as we talked to them about it being harder to do it twice in a row, I think it really sunk in,” head coach Doug Martin said. “I think they’ve gotten that message now.”

Giving the Aggies extra confidence, is the return of sophomore quarterback Josh Adkins, who threw for over 2,500 yards in 2018 as a freshman.

“I’m not making any excuses for last year, we underachieved that’s for sure,” Adkins said. “But this is a new year and we have a lot of chemistry and we’re excited to go out and play. We have a lot of confidence in the right way.”

When it begins practices on Friday, NM State will be joined by Michigan transfer O’Maury Samuels, an Albuquerque native. The running back was booted from the Wolverines after an arrest for a domestic dispute. He will redshirt the 2019 season, then have two years of eligibility left beginning in 2020.

The 2019 version of the Aggies will open the season August 31 at Washington State.