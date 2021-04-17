Huge 6th inning hands New Mexico State a sweep of Tarleton State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – An eight-run sixth inning put the pesky Tarleton State Texans away, as the NM State softball team (21-18, 6-3) completed the series sweep with a 13-3 win on a windy afternoon at the NM State Softball Complex.



After holding the Texans scoreless in the first two games of the series, Tarleton State opened up the game with two runs in the top of the first. The Aggies would not trail for long, as they loaded the bases thanks to a walk from Hailey Tanori and back-to-back singles from Matalasi Faapito and Ramsay Lopes. Nikki Butler put a deep fly ball out to right field allowing Tanori to tag up at third base and get the Aggies on the board. Kayla Bowen hit a hard ground ball to the shortstop to score Lopez to even up the game.



Brianna Gallegos led off the bottom of the second inning with a double, and Maya Martinez recorded her first of three hits on the day to score Gallegos. The Texans tied the game up in the third inning on a solo home run, but Martinez struck again with an RBI double to give the lead back to the Aggies.



Lopez hit a solo shot to center field in the fourth inning to extend the Aggies’ lead to two. Faapito started the scoring barrage in the sixth inning with a solo home run to right field thanks to a gusty wind blowing that way. Gabby Aragon reached on an error that scored Lopez. Gallegos walked with the bases loaded to bring in another run, and Martinez picked up her third and fourth RBIs of the day to make the score 10-3. Freshman Kendra Levesque pinched hit for Hailey Tanori and drove the second pitch she saw deep to right-center field for her first career home run to end the game.



The Aggies pounded out 12 hits on the afternoon, as seven Aggies recorded a hit. Martinez led the way, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Gallegos, Faapito and Lopez each picked up multi-hit games as well.



The Aggies are currently tied at the top of the WAC Standings at 6-3 with Seattle U. The Aggies will continue conference play next week against Dixie State in St. George, Utah. Friday’s doubleheader will begin at 2 p.m. MT with the series concluding at 1 p.m. on Saturday. All three games will be streamed live on the WAC Digital Network.

