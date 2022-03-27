LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The hire has officially been made for the 27th head coach in New Mexico State men’s basketball history.

The Aggies selected Northwest Florida State head coach Greg Heiar as the next coach at NMSU on Sunday. The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium and confirmed by KTSM a short time later.

NMSU later made Heiar’s hiring official. He will be introduced as the next head coach of the Aggies in a press conference at 4 p.m. on Monday at the Pan American Center.

Source confirms to KTSM that Greg Heiar has been hired as next coach at New Mexico State. @GoodmanHoops first. Heiar won JuCo national title at NW Florida State this season/has experience on staff at Wichita State & LSU. Expect James Miller will now join Chris Jans in Starkville. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 27, 2022

Heiar replaces three-time WAC coach of the year Chris Jans, who left for Mississippi State last Sunday after five seasons, three NCAA Tournament appearances and an NCAA Tournament win in 2022.

“I am grateful to Chancellor Arvizu and Mario Moccia for entrusting me as the leader of one of the most respected college basketball programs in the nation,” said Heiar in a statement. “NM State has a rich tradition of basketball success dating back over a century and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue that success. I have known Chris Jans for almost 30 years and hope to build upon what he achieved at NM State over the last half-decade. My family and I can’t wait to call Las Cruces home.”

Most recently, Heiar was coaching at the junior college level at Northwest Florida State, where he led them to the JuCo national championship earlier this month. The Raiders’ NJCAA Division I National Championship was the culmination of a remarkable turnaround from the previous campaign. Northwest Florida State College went just 6-15 in 2020-21, but with Heiar leading the way the Raiders increased their win total by 25 games en route to the title of the nation’s best NJCAA club.

Got our guy 🏀



Greg Heiar is the 27th head coach of our program. #AggieUp



📰 | https://t.co/xtnGTD7gEj pic.twitter.com/qGWlqiOQc2 — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) March 27, 2022

However, Heiar comes from the Chris Jans coaching tree of sorts. Like Jans, Heiar is a native of Iowa, but the comparisons don’t stop there.

He and Jans were on staff together at Chipola College in 2003-04 and at Wichita State from 2011-14 and 2015-17. In a way, he and Jans’ paths have been vey similar, from winning a lot of games at the JuCo level, to being a successful assistant at the Division I level.

In addition to his time at NW Florida State and Wichita State, Heiar also was an assistant coach at East Tennessee State for one year and at LSU for three seasons, where he helped the Tigers to the Sweet 16 in 2019.

“While the task of replacing Chris Jans as the leader of our basketball program is a tall one, I am excited that we have selected Greg Heiar to serve as our new head coach,” said NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia in a statement on Sunday. “Greg’s coaching background is aligned with this program’s blueprint of success which has resulted in multiple wins over Power Five programs and our biggest rivals in addition to multiple WAC titles, WAC tournament titles and NCAA Tournament success. I ask that all of our fans join me in welcoming Greg, his wife, Jessica, and his daughter, Alexis, to Las Cruces. We can’t wait for him to get started.”

Heiar beat out New Mexico State associate head coach James Miller for the job. Chris Jans has hinted multiple times that Miller would be in line to join him at Mississippi State, if he didn’t get the job as NMSU’s head coach. That possibility seems to be very likely now.

Another thing to watch now that Heiar has been pegged as the man at New Mexico State, is how many players from the 2021-22 roster stay in Las Cruces. The players had rallied behind Miller to get the job; with the NCAA Transfer Portal, all of them could now take advantage.

2022 WAC Player of the Year Teddy Allen told KTSM on Sunday that he had entered his name in the NBA Draft. A junior by collegiate eligibility, Allen could have stayed in school, but will now test the draft waters and turn professional regardless.

Heiar’s introductory press conference will be open to the public at the Pan American Center on Monday.