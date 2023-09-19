LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Herb Wimberly has been a pioneer and trailblazer for the New Mexico State golf program. For more than 30 years, Wimberly led the Aggies as the Head Men’s Golf Coach and the head golf professional. Now, Wimberly has been enshrined into the most exclusive club in golf – the PGA of America Hall of Fame.

Previously, Wimberly had been inducted into both the Golf Coaches of America Hall of Fame, New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame, New Mexico State Athletics Hall of Fame, and the University of New Mexico Hall of Fame.

As the head coach of the Aggies, Wimberly’s teams went on to achieve national prominence, winning six Missouri Valley Conference titles and one Big West Conference title. Wimberly was also a six-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year and also the Big West Conference Coach of the Year once.

Throughout his coaching career in Las Cruces, Wimberly coached 18 All-Americans at NM State. His teams were incredibly successful, winning more than 20 tournaments, and finishing second more than 20 additional times. Wimberly’s teams qualified for 13 NCAA Championships, including 10 consecutive appearances. Wimberly and his NCAA Golf committee hosted the 1968 NCAA Championships at the NMSU Golf Course.

Throughout the Southwest, Wimberly has become one of the most recognizable figures in the sport. He was one of the founding fathers of the newly formed Sun Country PGA Section and was named its first President in 1974. Wimberly also became the first PGA member to serve as the President of two different PGA Sections.

In 1988, Wimberly brought the PGA Golf Management program to New Mexico State University – one of just three schools in the nation to have the program at the time. Wimberly would continue to serve as the co-director of the program until 1993 when he retired. In addition to his contributions to golf throughout the Southwest, Wimberly was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2009. Just two years later, Wimberly was the recipient of the NMSU College of Business Traders Award.

In 2013, Wimberly achieved Half-Century Club membership in the PGA after being elected to membership in 1963. Herb now joins his brother, Guy, as a PGA of America Hall of Fame Member.