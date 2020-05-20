Henry granted medical hardship waiver, returns to Aggies in 2020-21

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – It’s no secret, the New Mexico State men’s basketball team was decimated with injuries last season. However, one of the many injured players from the Aggies 2019-2020 roster will return to the lineup next year.

Senior guard Clayton Henry has received a medical hardship waiver that gives him a fifth year of eligibility.

He's back, Aggies 🇨🇦🏀



Clayton Henry's coming back to Las Cruces in 2020-21 to take care of some business! #AggieUp



📰 | https://t.co/SaYhjyW4ez pic.twitter.com/8XriNCoUwD — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) May 19, 2020

“It feels great coming back to New Mexico State for one more year,” said Henry. “I loved the way I developed as a player and as a man in Las Cruces.”

An unfortunate pair of hand injuries kept Henry sidelined for all but one of the Aggies’ 31 games last season. Before the campaign started, Henry tore a tendon in his hand while bracing himself for a fall during a weight training session. After recovering from that injury, Henry suffered a broken hand during practice on Dec. 30, effectively ending his season.

“I didn’t have the senior season I expected, but it made me hungrier than ever and also gave me a different perspective of the game by watching from the sidelines,” said Henry.

In his first full season with the Aggies, Henry played in all 35 games while averaging 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He started in 25 of those games and played his best down the stretch. He averaged 12 points and 3.3 rebounds in the WAC Tournament while draining eight three-pointers.

The New Mexico State coaching staff now turn their attention to another guard who had his senior year cut short. A.J. Harris has applied to the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility after missing most of last season with a pair of injuries as well.