LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Greg Heiar is bringing Northwest Florida State with him to Las Cruces.

Heiar won the junior college national championship in 2021-22 with the Raiders before taking the head coaching job at New Mexico State. On Wednesday, the Aggies announced that Issa Muhammad, who played for Heiar at NW Florida State, had signed with NMSU.

Rated as the No. 28 junior college prospect in the country, the 6’9, 225-pound Muhammad was an integral part of Heiar’s national title team. He started 35 of Northwest Florida State’s 36 games, averaging 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. He shot 51% from the floor and has the ability to step out and hit from behind the three-point line.

“We are excited to announce the signing of Issa Muhammad. Issa comes with me from Northwest Florida State and was an integral part of us winning the national championship there last season. Simply put, he is a winner. He was one of the best big men in all of junior college basketball and sacrificed individual stats to do his part to help us win a championship,” Heiar said in a statement regarding Muhammad’s signing. “He is familiar with our style of play, terminology and the work ethic it takes to get better every day. His ability to rebound, score inside and out while playing above the rim is sure to be exciting to watch for Aggie Nation. He is somebody I really enjoyed being around everyday because of his positive competitive vibes. The sky is the limit for this young man.”

Muhammad is the second Top-30 JuCo prospect that Heiar has signed, alongside Doctor Bradley out of Salt Lake City Community College. Muhammad chose the Aggies over the likes of West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati and Wichita State.

A three-star recruit coming out of high school in Atlanta, Muhammad had offers from Clemson, Florida, Georgia Tech and Iowa State, before electing to go the JuCo route.