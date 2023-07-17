LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State University and former men’s basketball head coach Greg Heiar are headed for binding arbitration over a dispute over Heiar’s terminated contract, the school confirmed to KTSM on Monday.

Heiar was fired by the university for cause on Feb. 14, 2023, amid multiple scandals, including a hazing and sexual lawsuit that listed Heiar as a defendant. That lawsuit was recently settled for $8 million by the university.

According to the university, Heiar and his counsel asked for voluntary, non-binding mediation with NMSU, which the school declined. Per Heiar’s contract, disputes are required to be settled via binding arbitration, which both sides are currently preparing for.

The university told KTSM that there is currently no timeline for arbitration to begin or be completed, as Heiar tries to recoup some money from his five-year contract with NMSU. Per his deal, Heiar was paid $300,000 per season by NMSU.

After being fired in February, Heiar resurfaced earlier this month as the new head coach at Mineral Area College, a junior college in rural Missouri. Heiar signed a one-year contract for $50,000 at MAC.