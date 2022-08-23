LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar and New Mexico State University finalized the details of his five-year contract with the school, KTSM learned on Tuesday.

Heiar will earn a base salary of $300,000 per season and is under contract through the end of the 2026-27 season. His first year at the helm of the Aggies will be 2022-23.

Heiar’s contract buyout is half of what is remaining on his deal with NMSU, if he were to leave the Aggies for another program. If he is fired by NM State, the Aggies owe Heiar what remains on his contract.

He can also earn a variety of performance incentives, including $10,000 for winning a conference regular season championship; $10,000 for qualifying for the NCAA Tournament; $5,000 for being named conference coach of the year; $2,500 for a win over New Mexico, UTEP or a Power-5 team; and $10,000 for winning a first round game in March Madness.

Additionally, Heiar will receive a 10% cut of the revenue from the men’s basketball season ticket sales. That amount will be re-calculated annually.

Athletic department officials said that contracts for NMSU football coach Jerry Kill and women’s basketball coach Jody Adams-Birch are still being finalized. With regards to Kill’s, it should be completed soon.

Jason Groves of the Las Cruces Sun-News was the first to report the finalization of Heiar’s deal.

Heiar’s full contract can be found here: