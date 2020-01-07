Health status uncertain for New Mexico State’s A.J. Harris

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – The injury bug has bitten New Mexico State hard yet again.

Senior guard Clayton Henry is already out for the remainder of the season with a broken hand; now, redshirt senior point guard A.J. Harris could miss considerable time after his second injury of the season.

Just three games after returning from a broken finger that sidelined him for most of nonconference play, Harris went down with an ankle injury in the Aggies’ win over Cal Baptist on Saturday. Head coach Chris Jans said Monday that x-rays were inconclusive, but that Harris had some sort of stress fracture.

Harris got a CT scan on Monday and will find out the true extent of the injury – as well as his status for the rest of the season – on Tuesday, but the Aggies are preparing to be without him for awhile. It’s a devastating blow for Harris, as well as his teammate Henry, who played in just one game in 2019-20 for NM State.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this injury-wise in my life,” Jans said. “To have two kids that could go through the same thing of being out for months and then come back and within a couple weeks both go down with different injuries that could cost them the rest of the season is unheard of. We handled it well the first time but now it’s looking like we’ll have to do it again.”

Like Harris, Henry missed most of nonconference play rehabbing a thumb injury. Jans said on Monday that NMSU has already started the process to get Henry a medical redshirt, in hopes that he can return to play in 2020-21.

New Mexico State (10-6, 1-0 WAC) begins a three-game homestand on Thursday when they host Chicago State at 7 p.m. at the Pan American Center.