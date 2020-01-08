Harris out for the season with ankle injury

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State senior guard AJ Harris took to Twitter on Tuesday night to announce he will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season with an ankle injury. Harris sustained the injury in the Aggies’ win over Cal Baptist on Saturday in Riverside, California.

I guess it’s life🤦🏾‍♂️ — AJHARRIS12 (@FAMOUS_AMOS12) January 7, 2020

The bad news comes just days after head coach Chris Jans announced senior guard Clayton Henry will also miss the rest of the season with a hand injury.

Harris, who sat out the Aggies’ first 14 games of the season while recovering from a broken finger, played just three this season. It is unclear whether or not Harris would qualify for a medical hardship. He would be seeking a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.

Henry, who made his season debut in the Aggies’ 2019-20 non-conference home win over Northern New Mexico on Sunday, December 29, sustained his injury at the Aggies’ practice on Tuesday, December 31. Henry played in just one game and has filed paperwork to the NCAA to receiver a medical hardship.

The Aggies will return to action on Thursday night without Harris or Henry in a matchup against Chicago State. Tip-off at the Pan American Center is at 7 p.m. The game will stream on the WAC Digital Network.