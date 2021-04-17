Grand Canyon takes pair of close games from New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Grand Canyon scored just seven runs in two games, all of them coming in the second inning or earlier, but it was enough to beat New Mexico State twice on Saturday.

The Lopes scored four runs in the first inning en route to a 4-2 victory in game one against the Aggies, then scored three runs in the first two innings that ultimately held up in a 3-1 win in game two.

In both contests, the Aggies had multiple chances to not only tie, but take the lead, but were unable to do so. Chris Jefferson struck out 9 Lopes in game one, but was outdueled by Pierson Ohl, who got the win and struck out 11 Aggies in seven innings of work.

Since winning seven of eight games to open WAC play in March, New Mexico State has gone into a tailspin, losing nine of its last 10 games.

By virtue of the Saturday sweep, the Lopes clinched a series victory, winning the first three games of the four-game set. First pitch on Sunday is set for noon, when the Aggies will look to salvage one win in the series and GCU will go for the sweep.