Gonzales extends on-base streak to 82 games in series finale loss at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The longest reached-base streak in the nation got longer.

Junior infielder Nick Gonzales extended his streak to 82 consecutive games in NM State’s 16-2 seven-inning defeat to #20 Texas A&M (14-3) Sunday afternoon at Blue Bell Park.

The Vail, Ariz., native singled twice and scored a run in the loss, which moved the Aggies to 12-4 overall on the year.

HOW IT HAPPENED

NM State scored the game’s first run. Junior outfielder Tommy Tabak drove home sophomore infielder Kevin Jimenez with a single up the middle in the top of the second inning, giving the Aggies an early 1-0 lead.

Senior righty Chris Jefferson struck out one and set down Texas A&M without issue in the top of the first, but the bottom of the second was a different story. A&M scored five runs – only one of which was earned – in the inning to open a 5-1 advantage.

Texas A&M continued to pour it on against Jefferson and NM State’s bullpen, scoring two runs in the fourth before putting up a nine-spot in the bottom of the fifth to go ahead 16-1.

NM State answered with a run in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Jimenez. Any hopes of a comeback were cut short when the run rule came into effect after the top of the seventh, however, and the game went final at 16-2.

OF NOTE

Freshman lefty Sammy Natera tossed a scoreless 1 2/3 innings of work in relief. He struck out a pair while not allowing a hit.

UP NEXT

The Aggies will look to bounce back next weekend at San Diego State. The three-game set against the Aztecs gets underway at 7 p.m. MT Friday, March 13.