Gonzales earns unanimous preseason All-America distinction

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Nick Gonzales’ legacy continues to grow.

Gonzales is officially a unanimous preseason All-American after completing a sweep of the five major outlets – Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game.

The Aggie second baseman received first-team honors from four of the five publications, including Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, D1Baseball and Baseball America, before he was most recently named to the NCBWA Preseason All-America Second Team.

He is the first NM State baseball student-athlete in program history to achieve unanimous preseason All-America status.

A unanimous All-American in 2019, Gonzales put together one of the best offensive seasons in school history, slashing .432/.532/.773 with 16 home runs, 80 RBI, 19 doubles and four triples as a sophomore. He recorded the sixth-most hits (95) in team history for a single season in addition to finishing with the fifth-highest batting average and fifth-most runs scored (80) in school history for a season.

The Vail, Ariz., native led the nation in batting average while also ranking in the top ten nationally in slugging percentage (third), hits (fourth), runs (fourth), RBI (fifth), OBP (fifth), total bases (sixth) and sacrifice flies (eighth). He was a finalist for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes National Player of the Year Award.

Voted the favorite to take home the 2020 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year award, Gonzales is on the radar of every MLB team heading into the 2020 campaign and is projected as a top-five pick in the upcoming draft.

Gonzales, along with the rest of the Aggies, begin the 2020 season Friday, Feb. 14. First pitch against Texas Southern is set for 3 p.m. MT at Presley Askew Field.