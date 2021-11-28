Going in for the Kill: newest New Mexico State football coach Jerry Kill arrives in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s newest head football coach has officially landed in Las Cruces.

Jerry Kill, set to be officially named the 19th head coach in NMSU football history at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday, touched down in the Land of Enchantment on Sunday evening in an NMSU plane, alongside new Aggies offensive coordinator Tim Beck, Director of Athletics Mario Moccia and deputy AD Braun Cartwright.

Kill declined official comment to KTSM upon arrival, saying he’d make his full comments about being hired at NMSU at his introductory press conference. He left the airport to go to the NMSU facilities to meet his new team for the first time.

Jerry Kill, the 19th head coach in New Mexico State football history, just touched down in Las Cruces with NMSU brass and new NMSU offensive coordinator Tim Beck.



Kill is on his way to meet the Aggies for the first time right now; press conference at 3:30 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/trcDnHdvRK — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 29, 2021

Kill comes to New Mexico State from TCU, where he was the Horned Frogs’ interim head coach for the final month of the season after Gary Patterson stepped down. Before that, Kill was a special assistant to the head coach at TCU in 2020 and 2021; he served the same role at Virginia Tech in 2019.

He was the head coach at Southern Illinois while Moccia was the athletic director in 2006 and 2007. Kill has not been a full-time head coach since 2015. Epileptic seizures caused him to step down as Minnesota’s head coach that year. He took on an associate athletic director role at Kansas State in 2016 and served as Rutgers’ offensive coordinator for part of the 2017 season before epileptic seizures forced him to step away from that job as well.

“I’ve certainly worked directly with him [Kill],” said Moccia at a press conference following Saturday’s win over UMass. “Southern Illinois is a unique community where you know a lot of the boosters, donors and supporters. I’ve certainly kept in touch with him and his staff throughout the years.”

Kill told KTSM at the Las Cruces airport on Sunday that his ending at Minnesota due to epilepsy never sat well with him and he’s always wanted another chance at being a head coach. He’ll be getting it with the Aggies and turning things around begins immediately.

He also said Sunday that he believes he’ll be able to hire a good staff of assistants to help with winning in Las Cruces. He may have already done so in his offensive coordinator, Tim Beck, who was an offensive analyst at TCU in 2021 and arrived with Kill in the Land of Enchantment. Before that, Beck was at Pittsburg State in Kansas from 1987-2019, the last 10 seasons as the head coach. The Gorillas are one of the top programs at the NCAA Division II level and Beck was a big reason why.

Kill enjoys turning programs around; his track record shows he’s been good at it. As the head coach at five different universities, Kill has accumulated a record of 154-101, even leading Southern Illinois to the FCS Semifinals in 2007.

Kill was hired to be the next NMSU head coach after Doug Martin’s contract was not renewed following the Aggies’ season-ending win over Massachusetts on Saturday. Martin ended his tenure with New Mexico State 25-74, and 2-10 in 2021.

Time will tell if Kill is indeed the right fit for NMSU; his health could play a big role in his success. But, this is a job he says he’s ready for and is eager to take.

The Kill Era officially begins Monday at 3:30 p.m. in Las Cruces.