Former UTEP Miner Evan Gilyard eligible to play for NMSU Aggies basketball

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Evan Gilyard, the former UTEP Miners basketball point guard and current New Mexico State Aggie, is eligible to play the remainder of the 2019-2020 season, the NCAA ruled.
NM State announced his eligibility on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
Gilyard, who led the Miners in scoring as a freshman in 2018-2019 (13.7 points per game), transferred to the rival Aggies in May. He will suit up tonight when the NM State hosts Arkansas Pine Bluff at the Pan American Center. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.