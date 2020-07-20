Former NMSU star commits to Arizona as graduate transfer

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Former New Mexico state defensive lineman Roy Lopez is transferring to Arizona, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.

Lopez told the world earlier this week that he planned to transfer and spend his final year of eligibility as a graduate transfer away from Las Cruces. Sunday, he officially became a Wildcat.

Thank you to all of the schools that reached out to me during these crazy times. I am so humbled and grateful to announce I am coming back home to my home state! God Bless & Bear Down 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zCNIUKezVg — Roy Lopez (@RLopez_51) July 19, 2020

Lopez hopes to become an immediate threat for the Wildcats’ defense in 2020, and will get to be closer to home playing for Kevin Sumlin’s squad.

In his time at NMSU, Lopez racked up 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He missed most of the 2019 season with an injury and was able to use a medical redshirt to obtain an extra year of eligibility.