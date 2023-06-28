LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) — Two former New Mexico State men’s basketball players, Shakiru Odunewu, Deuce Benjamin and Deuce’s father, William Benjamin will be receiving a total of $8 million after the recent lawsuit against the NMSU Board of Regents, two of their former coaches and three former teammates was settled on Tuesday, June 27.

KTSM has obtained court documents that show the Benjamin family will be receiving $4,125,000 and former New Mexico State player Odunewu will be receiving $3,875,000, with the NMSU Board of Regents being listed as the defendants in the settlement. Court documents also show the settlement must be paid out to the plaintiffs by July 31.

As KTSM has previously reported, the lawsuits were initially filed in April against New Mexico State University’s Board of Regents, former head coach Greg Heiar, associate head coach Dominique Taylor, former NMSU players Kim Aiken Jr., Doctor Bradley, and Deshawndre Washington.

Heiar was fired on Feb. 14 and the remainder of the 2022-23 season was canceled after the allegations first surfaced on Feb. 10. Taylor was not retained by NMSU and neither were any other coaches or players from the 2022-23 Aggies team.

“We’re very pleased that the university recognized the harm to our clients and recognized and took responsibility for the case,” said Joleen K. Youngers, an attorney for the Benjamin family. “They reach a resolution that everyone can live with. Our civil justice system is a money justice system. Does that give people who are harmed due to the actions or inactions of others a fair, just resolution? What would they rather have? What the Benjamins would rather have is a rewind and none of this ever happened and Deuce would be living out the basketball legacy.”

Per the terms of the settlement, the university, three players and two coaches accused in the lawsuit, “agreed to settle the matter without admitting or conceding liability as to any matter at issue and Plaintiffs agree to release the Defendant and dismiss the complaint with prejudice.” It also states that the settlement, “is not and shall not be construed as an admission of liability by the defendant.”

The New Mexico Risk Management Division will cover the $8 million cost of the settlement payouts. According to the Division’s website it, “was created by the NM Legislature to protect and conserve the state’s human and physical resources and financial assets. RMD provides multi-line insurance coverage programs, employee health benefits programs, loss prevention and control initiatives, dispute prevention and resolution services, and legal defense for the State of New Mexico.”

Government entities, including institutions of higher education pay into a pool of funds put together by the Risk Management Division that are then available as a form of insurance for the state institutions.

The lawsuit made multiple allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and hazing against the three players that occurred from July 2022 until February 2023. It also alleged that Heiar and Taylor were made aware of the allegations as early as Nov. 12, 2022, and did nothing to stop them from taking place and did not report them to the proper authorities.

However, the case was settled Tuesday and the claims in the lawsuit against the five men were “dismissed with prejudice”, which means the defendants cannot be sued under the same circumstances again, according to court records.

“Coach Heiar’s version of events was never publicly discussed because he was never interviewed by his former employer, NMSU, or by the attorneys for the plaintiffs,” Attorney Raul Carrillo Jr. said in a statement sent to KTSM on behalf of Heiar. “There was no investigation by any agency or group which provided Coach Heiar with the ability to respond to any allegations – all of which he denies. Coach Heiar is pleased to have this chapter behind him, and looks forward to returning to coaching.”

Youngers, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs, said Heiar was not interviewed because the case was settled as a whole. Heiar and Taylor could not be reached for comment by KTSM on Tuesday. Bradley and Washington both professed their innocence on social media.

“I never was that type of person ever!!!” Washington wrote on his Instagram.

NMSU released a statement on Tuesday evening acknowledging the lawsuit settlement. “New Mexico State University has reached a settlement agreement with William Benjamin, Deuce Benjamin and Shakiru Odunewu,” the statement reads. “We’re pleased this situation has now come to a resolution and all parties are able to move forward. Our university has more than 400 student-athletes who are making a positive difference each day in the classroom, on their teams and in our community.”

The case was also referred to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office to be investigated for possible criminal charges. A spokesperson for the A.G.’s office told KTSM on Tuesday that the Attorney General will still be pursuing the case, as long as any alleged victims continue to cooperate with the case. There’s currently no timeline for the Attorney General’s investigation to be completed.

The full settlement with the Benjamin family can be found here. The settlement with Odunewu can be found here.