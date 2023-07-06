LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – They starred together for the 2018 New Mexico State baseball team that made the NCAA Tournament and now Kyle Bradish and Nick Gonzales are tearing up Major League Baseball, too.

The two former Aggies were both in action in the Big Leagues on Thursday night, Bradish starting for the Baltimore Orioles in a 14-1 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium and Gonzales continuing his torrid start for the Pittsburgh Pirates since being called up last month.

Bradish was solid in six innings for the Orioles, striking out five batters and allowing just three hits in the blowout victory.

Kyle Bradish: 6 innings 3 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts. 92/55. ERA is down to 3.32 #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) July 7, 2023

For the season, Bradish is 5-4 with a 3.32 ERA, 79 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.18 in his first full year in the Major Leagues. Bradish has been an important part of Baltimore’s strong first half of the season that has the Orioles hoping for a playoff berth.

Gonzales, meanwhile, has been on fire since being called up from Triple-A in late June for the Pirates. In a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Gonzales provided Pittsburgh’s only runs on a two-RBI double in the second inning.

The double extended Gonzales’ hitting streak to five games. For the year, he’s hitting .333 with two home runs and 11 RBI in 13 games since being called up.

Nick Gonzales with a 2-run double to extend his hitting streak to 5 games for the Pirates. pic.twitter.com/gq2ZV3x9JO — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 7, 2023

Gonzales and the Pirates will play on the road at the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend, just two hours away from his hometown of Vail, Ariz. He will no doubt have a big contingent of friends and family on hand to watch him play on Friday as he looks to extend his hitting streak once again.

Bradish, meanwhile, is done until after the MLB All-Star Break, which will run from Sunday until Friday of next week.