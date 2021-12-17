Former NM State star Trevelin Queen signs two-way contract with Houston Rockets

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – It appears that former New Mexico State star Trevelin Queen will finally see his NBA dream come true.

Queen was signed by the Houston Rockets to a two-way contract on Friday night, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The former Aggie, who went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, is expected to join the Rockets for their next game on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.

The Rockets are signing guard Trevelin Queen to a two-way deal, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports tell ESPN. Queen will join the Rockets in Detroit on Saturday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 18, 2021

Queen had been playing for the Rockets’ G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Vipers, in the 2021-22 season. In 10 games, Queen ranks sixth in the G-League in scoring, averaging 22 points per game. As he did at New Mexico State, Queen has also stuffed the stat sheet for the Vipers, averaging 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

A two-way deal limits Queen to a maximum of 50 games with the Rockets, but with only 53 games left in the 2021-22 campaign, it’s unlikely that will matter much. If Queen plays for Houston like he has in the G-League, he’s sure to get a much longer audition in the NBA.

A Maryland native, Queen bounced around college basketball before finally a home with Chris Jans and NMSU in 2018-19. He burst onto the scene in the WAC Tournament, exploding for 27 points in the 2019 WAC Tournament Championship game to help the Aggies clinch an NCAA Tournament berth. He then was NMSU’s best player in a near-upset of Auburn in the first round.

Thankful and Blessed for the opportunity @HoustonRockets https://t.co/wjFcrR71eV — Separate Yourself 🦋 (@trev_up) December 18, 2021

Since leaving NMSU, Queen has played in the G-League and for a myriad of summer league teams, both in the TBT Tournament and the NBA Summer League. He averaged 13.5 ppg for the Los Angeles Lakers during the Las Vegas Summer League in 2021.