Former NM State star Trevelin Queen signs summer league deal with Lakers

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State basketball player Trevelin Queen will play for the Los Angeles Lakers at NBA Summer League, the team announced on Sunday.

Queen starred for the Aggies from 2018-2020, making his mark in the NCAA Tournament in 2019. After leaving NMSU, the Maryland native played for the Houston Rockets’ G League team in 2021, averaging 10 points per game.

The Lakers just announced their 2021 summer league roster pic.twitter.com/t5IRCBDPs6 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 1, 2021

Earlier this summer, Queen also played for Eberlein Drive in The Basketball Tournament, a high-profile, $1 million tournament showcased on ESPN throughout July and August.

In the TBT, Queen played well, showcasing his athleticism, three-point shot and defensive capabilities. It clearly made an impression on NBA teams and resulted in his invitation to the Lakers’ summer league roster.

If Queen plays well in the coming days for the Lakers, it could lead to a training camp invitation from the Lakers, or another NBA team. If that happens, Queen will be one step closer to fulfilling his NBA dream.

The NBA Summer League will be held Aug. 3-17 in Utah, Sacramento and Las Vegas.