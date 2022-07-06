SALT LAKE CITY (KTSM) – Fresh off signing a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, former New Mexico State star Trevelin Queen was out to prove he was worthy of it.

The well-traveled 6’6 shooting guard got his first action as a member of the 76ers, scoring 15 points to go with four rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 86-82 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in an NBA Summer League contest in Salt Lake City.

Queen scored the first basket of the game on a deep three-pointer from the left wing and made several of his trademark hustle plays, including an emphatic putback dunk in the third quarter.

In his 76ers Summer League debut, former New Mexico State star Trevelin Queen had 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in an 86-82 win over the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/BtEnsumt6t — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 7, 2022

Queen’s two-year deal is worth $3.3 million, but reportedly only $300,000 is guaranteed. Therefore, Queen is trying to prove himself in Summer League with the 76ers, earn more minutes for the regular season and subsequently, more money.

The Sixers will play one more game in Salt Lake City on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder before heading to Las Vegas for NBA 2k23 Summer League July 7-17.