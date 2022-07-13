LAS VEGAS (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State star Trevelin Queen had arguably his best showing at NBA Summer League on Wednesday night.

Queen had 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 75-71 win over the Miami Heat. He drilled three three-pointers in the first half of the win and threw down a pair of highlight reel dunks in the second half.

Former UTEP star Bryson Williams is on the Heat’s summer league roster, but did not play in the game, thus nixing a potential Borderland battle in Las Vegas.

Queen has played well throughout Philly’s stay at Summer League, both in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. He signed a two-year, $3.3 million, non-guaranteed contract with the 76ers at the start of NBA free agency and his time with the team in Las Vegas is meant to help him earn more playing time in the regular season.

Elsewhere at Summer League, former NMSU star Teddy Allen once again did not play for the Denver Nuggets in their win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Allen has yet to see the floor in his stay in Las Vegas.