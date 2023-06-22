LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State star Sir’Jabari Rice didn’t hear his name called in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he didn’t have to wait long to find a professional home.

Moments after the draft ended, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Rice had signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs, citing Rice’s agent Corey Barker, who coached Rice at NMSU from 2019-2021.

Texas guard Sir' Jabari Rice — who played four years at New Mexico State — has agreed on a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs, his agent Corey Barker of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2023

The Spurs are a very intriguing spot for Rice to get his shot. San Antonio drafted the potentially-generational Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick in the draft. Wembanyama is a 7’5 talent that can run the floor, shoot the basketball at a high level and defend the rim.

The two-way deal is an ideal contract for undrafted players like Rice. It allows developing players to simultaneously be rostered on an NBA team and its G League affiliate, meaning they can float between the NBA and the G League. Each NBA team can have two players on this type of contract, according to the G League.

Two-way players can spend up to 50 games with the NBA club per season and must spend the rest of the year with the G League club. Players on two-way deals can make up to $449,155 per season.

Rice played at New Mexico State from 2017-2022, starring for the Aggies during that time and helping to lead NMSU to an NCAA Tournament win over UConn in 2022.

He transferred to Texas for the 2022-23 season, averaging over 13 points per game in his lone season in the Big 12. Rice won Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year while helping the Longhorns to the Elite Eight. The time in the Big 12 helped Rice to develop into a player capable of earning a two-way NBA deal.

Rice will now likely play for the Spurs at NBA Summer League July 7-17 in Las Vegas, Nev.