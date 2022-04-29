LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State pitcher Kyle Bradish made his Major League Baseball debut on Friday night, taking the loss in a 3-1 Baltimore Orioles defeat at the hands of the Boston Red Sox.

Bradish was solid in the defeat, pitching six innings with two strikeouts, five hits and two earned runs, throwing 81 pitches. His effort was good enough to get the win, but unfortunately for him, the Orioles’ bats went quiet.

Kyle Bradish’s MLB debut is complete



6.0 IP, 2 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB, 2 features on @PitchingNinja

pic.twitter.com/pOLwW8RCUh — New Mexico State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) April 30, 2022

The former Aggie ace, who led NMSU to the NCAA Tournament in 2018, struck out the first batter he faced and later got a double play in the first inning.

He’s rapidly risen since being drafted out of NMSU in fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the LA Angels. Bradish was traded to the Orioles, where he became one of Baltimore’s top 10 prospects. Before being called up, he was electric.

In three starts in Triple-A in 2022, Bradish went 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA and 17 strikeouts. His Baltimore debut was long-awaited and hopefully for Bradish, his second outing will result in his first career victory.