INDIANAPOLIS – Another opportunity for one of the most explosive running backs in New Mexico State history has arisen. Wednesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of former Aggie star Jason Huntley.



Huntley, a native of Arlington, Texas, joins his fourth NFL roster since being originally selected by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since leaving Las Cruces, Huntley has appeared in six NFL games in his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2022), Philadelphia Eagles (2020-22) and Detroit Lions (2020).



The former Aggie will be joining a running back room that is currently missing its top three rushers from one season ago, including first team AP All-Pro Jonathan Taylor – giving Huntley a great opportunity to shine for the Colts this preseason.



Huntley will get his first chance to take the field this Saturday at 11 a.m. MT when the Colts open preseason play against the Buffalo Bills. Following the matchup with the Bills, the Colts will face off with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles before opening the regular season with a home bout against the Jacksonville Jaguars.



In his NFL career, Huntley has tallied 18 carries for 70 yards (3.9 yards per carry), one reception and five kickoff returns for 120 yards. While donning the Crimson and White, Huntley touted the rock 374 times for a total of 2,197 yards across four seasons to currently rank seventh in rushing yards in the program’s history. Huntley also hauled in 134 catches for 1,119 yards for the Aggies.