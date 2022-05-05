LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State basketball star Billy Keys was officially added to first year head coach Greg Heiar’s staff on Thursday.

Keys will serve as the Aggies’ video coordinator in 2022-23. He has been helping out the program behind the scenes since Heiar was hired, but was just announced as part of the staff.

“I couldn’t think of a better person and former player to hire in this role. Billy has a real passion and love for New Mexico State and this community,” said Heiar. “His outgoing personality and energy will be a great addition to what we are building here. He brings great playing experience that will translate to being a great mentor for our young men.”

Key played for the Aggies from 1998-2000, scoring over 1,000 career points in just two seasons at New Mexico State. He helped the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament in 1998-99, averaging over 17 points per game.

After his college career was over, Keys enjoyed a 14-year professional career, playing mostly overseas in countries like Italy, Greece and Spain. When his playing days ended, he turned to coaching.

Key was an assistant at Centennial High School in Las Cruces in 2015, then became the head coach at Mayfield High School for the next four seasons. In 2019, he took over as the associate head coach at Northern New Mexico College.