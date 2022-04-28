LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State pitcher Kyle Bradish got his call to the show.

Per MASN Sports’ Roch Kubatko, Bradish will make his Major League Baseball debut on Friday for the Baltimore Orioles when they play the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards.

Kyle Bradish is starting tomorrow night at Camden Yards, per source #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) April 28, 2022 Bradish is now the sixth former Aggie to play his way to a Major League Baseball roster.



Originally selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, Bradish impressed the Orioles front office during his time in Minor League Baseball. The Orioles acquired Bradish when they dealt Dylan Bundy to the Angels on December 4, 2019.

The #10 prospect in the Orioles’ farm system made three starts with Norfolk at the AAA level this season. He’s thrown 15 innings, struck out 17 batters and has collected a 1.20 ERA.

Bradish is coming off of one of his best performances at the minor league level, as the right handed hurler struck out a season-high eight hitters against Durham, the AAA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, last Friday.

Baltimore’s Friday night game against Boston will get underway at 7:05 p.m. ET (5:05 p.m. MT) and will be televised on MASN, MLB.tv, and ESPN+.