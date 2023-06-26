LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State defensive lineman Lazarus Williams will get to further his football career in the professional ranks.

Williams signed a contract with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL, according to Adam Young of AggieVision on Monday.

Williams’ contract with the Sea Dragons comes after he went to the Miami Dolphins’ rookie mini-camp in May. He possesses prototypical measurements of an NFL defensive end, standing 6’5 and 270 pounds and is hoping the XFL deal will help him get to the NFL.

He spent three seasons with the Aggies from 2020-2022 and led NMSU in sacks in 2022 with 7.5 for the Aggies’ Quick Lane Bowl champion squad.

Williams also had 42 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two force fumbles, one fumble recover and three passes defensed in 2022.

The 2023 XFL season concluded on May 13, in which Seattle finished as the North Division runner-ups. Williams will play for the Sea Dragons in the 2024 season, which does leave him the opportunity to play in the NFL in 2023, if he finds the opportunity to do so.