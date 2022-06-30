LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The 2021-22 G-League MVP is finally getting his true chance at the NBA.

Trevelin Queen, who played at New Mexico State from 2018-2020 and was one of the best players in the WAC during his time with the Aggies, signed a two-year, $3.3 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday as NBA free agency opened, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news of Queen’s signing; Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports was first to report the terms of the deal.

Queen played the 2021-22 season on a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets, spending most of the season excelling in the G-League. On Wednesday, the Rockets declined to extend him a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent and signaling that he could be getting a shot at a real NBA deal.

The situation for Queen in Philadelphia could be a good one. He’ll join a 76ers roster that of course features Joel Embiid and likely James Harden. A lengthy, athletic 6’6 guard, Queen will be asked to step in and play a role for Philly as a “three-and-D” player, knocking down shots from the outside and playing defense at a high level.

“My key to making the NBA and staying in the NBA is defense. I want to be the best defender I can be because any team can use a great defender,” Queen told KTSM in November, 2020, before that year’s NBA Draft.

Queen has proven at every level of basketball that he can do just that. In winning the 2022 G-League MVP Award with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Queen led them to the G-League championship and averaged 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, while also leading the league in steals.

“Make sure you bet on yourself at all times, stay with it and keep pushing yourself. Everyone at that level is good so you have to find a way to separate yourself,” Queen said in 2020.

This is the chance he’s been waiting his entire life for, and the 25-year-old will relish it. A relentlessly hard worker, Queen won’t be satisfied with just signing an NBA contract.

“Trev’s best basketball is ahead of him and the reason I say that, is that Trev’s a worker,” former NMSU head coach Chris Jans said in 2020. “Trev loves the game of basketball. He cares. He cares about his game, his future, his teammates. I’m excited to see what happens for him.”