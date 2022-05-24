EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State Basketball standout Pascal Siakam continues to build up his resume in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

On Tuesday, the NBA announced their All-NBA teams for the 2021-2022 season and Siakam found himself with a spot on the All-NBA Third Team after completing his sixth season in the league with the Toronto Raptors.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Third Team:



🏀 LeBron James (L.A. Lakers)

🏀 Chris Paul (Phoenix)

🏀 Pascal Siakam (Toronto)

🏀 Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota)

🏀 Trae Young (Atlanta) pic.twitter.com/uYiQpdkFeh — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

Siakam just finished off another great, productive season with the Raptors. He averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in 68 games played this season. Siakam led the Raptors to a 48-34 record and to a fifth place finish in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Standings. The Raptors went onto play the Philadelphia 76ers in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs and see their season come to an end after the 76ers eliminated them in six games.

This is the second time in Siakam’s career that he’s earned a spot on an All-NBA team. In the 2019-20 season, Siakam was tabbed to the All-NBA Second Team after posting then career-highs in points per game (22.9), rebounds per game (7.3) and assists per game (3.5). That was the same season Siakam was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career.

Of course, you can’t forget that the year before Siakam was part of the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors’ team that won the 2019 NBA Finals by beating the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Since leaving New Mexico State (2014-2016), Siakam has built a solid resume for himself at the NBA level. In the 2018-19 season, he was named that season’s Most Improved Player and also won an NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors. The season after he was named an NBA All-Star and landed a spot on the All-NBA Second Team.