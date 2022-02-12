LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State men’s basketball player Ishan White died on Saturday, the school announced.

Details of White’s death were not immediately available as of Saturday night.

A junior college transfer, White spent the summer and early fall of 2021 with the New Mexico State program, but never played a game for the Aggies. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that White was “medically disqualified” from playing for NMSU, however, head coach Chris Jans didn’t elaborate on his status at the time.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Aggie Ishan White.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Ishan's family and friends as we grieve with them during this time. #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/uVRvNhRiTn — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) February 13, 2022

“Nothing can prepare you for the loss of a student-athlete and we are all devastated to learn of Ishan’s passing,” Jans said in a statement released by the university on Saturday night. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ishan’s family and friends. We join them in grieving the loss of this young man.”

NMSU’s players and coaches did not find out about White’s passing until they had finished their game Saturday at Utah Valley, a 72-68 loss. Jans and his staff spent the better part of two hours postgame alerting the players and then grieving with them.

A native of St. Stephen, S.C., White was a 3-star prospect out of high school who received an offer from Oklahoma State, before choosing the junior college route, and eventually New Mexico State. Though he never played a game for NMSU, the impact he made was felt by the men’s basketball program on Saturday.

White was just 21 years old at the time of his death.

