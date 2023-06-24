MIAMI, Florida (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State baseball star Nick Gonzales made his second ever MLB start on Saturday in the Pittsburgh Pirates game against the Miami Marlins.

Gonzales is still searching for that first big league hit as he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and a walk. Gonzales’ walk was a big one for the Pirates, who were down 2-1, in the top of the ninth inning. With Gonzales at first after the walk, Jason Delay scorched a line drive down the left field line. Gonzales hustled his way to home plate from first base to tie the game at 2-2 and record his first ever MLB run.

Gonzales’ run would tie the game at 2-2, but the Pirates would eventually go onto suffer a 4-3 loss to the Marlins in 11 innings on Saturday.

Final game of the series is Sunday at 11:40 a.m. MT.