EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In June 2020, Nick Gonzales’ life changed. In the 2020 MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales with the No. 7 overall pick.

“Growing up, I never even thought too much of the draft thinking, you know, I want to be a first rounder, I want to be this and that, I never even thought about it. I just wanted to play professional baseball,” Gonzales said in an interview with KTSM on Monday. “To work my way up and become that was really special for me.”

Gonzales spent three years playing at New Mexico State (2018-2020). In his three years there, Gonzales established himself as one of the best players to wear an Aggies’ jersey.

In his freshman year, Gonzales batted .347, with 67 hits, 9 home runs and won the WAC Freshman of the Year award in 2018.

In his sophomore year, Gonzales was a unanimous All-American as he collected All-American honors from six publications (D1 Baseball, Baseball America, NCBWA, Perfect Game, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and ABCA/Rawlings). He was also named a finalist for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award and semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

In his final year at NMSU, Gonzales was named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Year in a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19. He batted .448 with 12 home runs and 36 runs batted in.

“This is the hardest working, most disciplined, determined player, and this is what I texted him, that I’ve probably ever coached in terms of every box being checked.” Former New Mexico State baseball head coach Brian Green.

Once in the Minor Leagues, Gonzales quickly moved up through the ranks of the Pirates’ farm system. Gonzales went from the rookie ball level to the Triple-A level within a span of 211 games played. Then, on June 22nd, Gonzales received another life-changing phone call. That call was the one that let the 24-year-old know that he would be hopping on a flight to Miami, Florida to join the Pittsburgh Pirates and make his Major League debut.

Gonzales made his Major League debut on June 23rd as the Pirates took on the Miami Marlins. Gonzales started at second base and batted seventh for the Pirates in in a 3-1 road win over the Miami Marlins to snap a 10-game losing streak.

That night Gonzales, went 0-3 at the plate with striking out twice. His struggles continued into games two and three of the series. In the entire series went 0-8 with four strikeouts.

“It didn’t bother me at all. It’s baseball and I’ve had bad games my whole life and on every single level,” Gonzales. “I wasn’t worried about the results or anything like that. I was just going out there and just enjoying and taking in the moment.”

Gonzales had his big-league moment in his fourth career MLB game and his first at PNC Park. In the bottom of the second in the Pirates’ game against the San Diego Padres, Gonzales launched a ball off the right field wall and legged out a triple for his first big league hit.

Off the wall!@Pirates 2020 first-round pick Nick Gonzales earns his first MLB hit with an RBI triple: pic.twitter.com/4vwDITDaoV — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 28, 2023

Later on in the 7th, Gonzales made his night even more special after he launched a 442 foot home run to center field.

NICK GONZALES ABSOLUTE TANK FOR HIS FIRST CAREER HOME RUN!!!! pic.twitter.com/fCkzCktBFN — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 28, 2023 “It was awesome, man. I can’t even explain it. That’s what you work your whole life for just to feel that one moment right there. I would do it all over again, do all the 10-15 years of hard work just for that one moment, “Gonzales said. “It was really special for me and exciting. It’s just the beginning of my career, but a huge steppingstone for me.”

Another bright moment for Gonzales early on in his time in the MLB was when he put together a five-game hitting streak from July 2-6.

Now, Gonzales is focused on giving his best efforts for the Pirates to keep the big league dream alive.

“Every time I run out on the field it’s really special, so exciting, and so fun,” Gonzales said. “You wake up, get ready and you go to the park and then you remember ‘oh my gosh this isn’t a dream, I am still here.”

Gonzales is currently hitting .246, with 17 hits, five doubles, and two home runs in 20 games played with the Pittsburgh Pirates at this point of the season.