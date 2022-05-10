ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State ace pitcher Kyle Bradish earned his first Major League Baseball (MLB) win as a starting pitcher after a stellar performance against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

The Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher (1-1) was looking for his first win after missing out on the win decision in his first two MLB starts against the Boston Red Sox on Apr. 30 and Minnesota Twins on May 4.

Bradish got the call to start against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri and finally got awarded his win.

Bradish went seven innings, struck out 11 batters, allowed two earned runs, and did not walk one batter the whole game.

Kyle Bradish fans a career-high 11 without issuing a walk for the @Orioles! pic.twitter.com/3rEnIUJnIj — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 11, 2022

Bradish did give up four hits, including an inside-the-park homerun in the bottom of the 6th, after Harrison Bader timed up a good off-speed pitch and used his speed to get around all four bases.

There's a first time for everything!@aybaybader is the FIRST Cardinal to hit an inside-the-park HR in Busch III history! pic.twitter.com/mvJj8bPi4I — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 11, 2022

Bader is the first Cardinal to hit an inside-the-park homerun in Busch Stadium history. Probably not the side of history Bradish wanted to be on but regardless of that, the right handed hurler set new career-highs for himself in innings pitched and strikeouts. The Peoria, Arizona native also became the first NM State alum to win an MLB game in 22 years.

First MLB win for @kindabrad1: ✅



Kyle Bradish becomes the first NM State alum to win an MLB game in 22 years. #AggieUp



📸: @Orioles pic.twitter.com/7Gdope74CO — New Mexico State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) May 11, 2022

Bradish now stands with a 1-1 record in three starts on the year. He’s thrown 17 total innings and has collected 16 strikeouts, allowed 15 hitsm and has a 4.24 ERA so far in his time with the Baltimore Orioles.