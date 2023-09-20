HOUSTON, Texas (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State ace pitcher Kyle Bradish threw six scoreless innings during his 28th start for the Baltimore Orioles this season but ended up collecting a no-decision after the Orioles lost, 2-1, on Wednesday.

Where will Kyle Bradish finish in Cy Young voting?

Bradish threw six scoreless, struck out nine, allowed just two hits and no earned runs in his start against the Astros at Minute Maid Park. Bradish and the Orioles had a 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning via an Anthony Santander RBI single.

It was in the bottom of the eighth inning, when Bradish was out, when the Astros tied the game and eventually grabbed a walk-off win via a RBI single by Maurico Dubon in the bottom of the ninth.

Bradish ended up with a no-decision but that didn’t distract anyone from the dominance he displayed against the Astros.

Kyle Bradish, Filthy Curveball and Slider.



5Ks thru 3

After Wednesday’s outing, and his third career start against the Astros, Bradish has now pitched 22 2/3 innings against the Astros has now allowed a single run, while at the same time striking out 25 batters.

Kyle Bradish has not allowed a run in 22.2 career IP against Houston.

Bradish and the Orioles currently hold a 2 1/5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

The 95-win Orioles start a four game series in Cleveland on Thursday.