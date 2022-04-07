LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – He was one of the most exciting players to come through New Mexico State in the last decade and now Trevelin Queen is proving himself on the professional level.

Queen, who starred for the Aggies from 2018-2020, was named the 2021-22 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player on Thursday, the league announced. A star for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers – the G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets – Queen helped the Viper snag the top seed in the G League’s Western Conference Playoffs.

An impact player on both ends of the court! 🏀



After averaging 25.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.2 AST & 3.3 STL for the West’s No. 1 seed @RGVVipers, Trevelin Queen is your 2021-22 @Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player.



Read More: https://t.co/MyjN28iWod pic.twitter.com/XLL526RTFq — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 7, 2022

Queen was a man on a mission for the Vipers in 2021-22, averaging 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and a G League-best 3.3 steals per game. He spent much of the season on a two-way contract, meaning he couple play for both the Vipers in the G League and the Rockets in the NBA. In 10 games with Houston, Queen averaged 4.3 points per game.

Queen wrapped up the regular season with 14 games of 20 or more points, five 30+ point games and a pair of tilts with over 40 points. He posted a pair of double-doubles for the best team in the G League’s Western Conference, too.

One of the most exciting players to ever suit up for the Aggies, Queen helped NM State go 55-11 (.833) during his two-year stint in Las Cruces. That record included an incredible 31-1 (.969) mark in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular season games and as a result the Aggies picked up a pair of WAC regular season titles and the only available WAC Tournament crown during that stretch.

Individually, Queen topped the Aggies’ charts in scoring (13.2 ppg) and minutes per game (27.5) during the 2019-20 campaign. In addition to that, the guard submitted averages of 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game while putting up shooting splits of .471/.387/.814. That allowed Queen to earn All-WAC Second Team, NABC District Six Second Team and USBWA All-District VIII Team laurels at the conclusion of the campaign.

Queen and the Vipers have their sights set on the NBA G League Playoffs as they open the post season Thursday (April 7) night against the Texas Legends at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.