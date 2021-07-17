Former New Mexico State star Trevelin Queen shines in TBT debut

WICHITA, KANSAS (KTSM) – He’s one of the best players of the Chris Jans era at New Mexico State, and now former Aggie Trevelin Queen is trying to navigate his path through professional basketball.

Queen spent the 2020-21 season in the NBA G League bubble with the Rio Grande Vipers (Houston Rockets affiliate) and played well, averaging 10 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Queen has yet to find a home for the 2021-22 season, but he’s putting himself in a great spot to do so this summer.

Queen is currently playing for Eberlein Drive, a 1-seed in ‘The Basketball Tournament,’ a summertime tournament featuring dozens of former NBA and collegiate stars, with a winner-take-all $1 million prize given to the winning team.

Former @NMStateMBB star Trevelin Queen going off in the first half for 1-seed Eberlein Drive in @thetournament this afternoon. Broadcasters were talking about @trev_up as a player NBA teams were watching closely at TBT. pic.twitter.com/tNDi5PFP2t — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 17, 2021

Queen and Eberlein Drive defeated 16-seed NG Saints 86-68 in the first round of TBT in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday afternoon. On a star-studded squad that features former NBA players Jeremy Evans, Archie Goodwin, and Marquis Teague, Queen more than held his own in the victory.

The former Aggie came off the bench to play 23 minutes, scoring 12 points on 4-7 shooting. Always a versatile player at NMSU, Queen showed that ability on Saturday afternoon, also contributing four rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Queen went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, but he has attributes that have League scouts on high alert. Fran Fraschilla, an ESPN announcer broadcasting the game on Saturday, said multiple times that Queen was one of the players that NBA teams had highest on their radar at TBT.

“This kid’s going to grow on you by the end of the tournament,” Fraschilla said at one point in the first half. “I watched him a lot last year before the NBA Draft. This kid is a stud.”

Queen and Eberlein Drive will play in the second round of TBT at 7 p.m. MT in Wichita, against the Stillwater Stars, a team made up of former Oklahoma State players. The Stillwater Stars defeated The Enchantment 84-83, ending the game on a 35-11 run. The Enchantment is a team made up of former New Mexico Lobos.

Two other former Aggies are also playing in TBT. Troy Gillenwater is playing for Team Hines, the 4-seed in the Columbus region. Their first game is July 23 vs. 13-seed Brown-and-White (St. Bonaventure). Jemerrio Jones will play for Armored Athlete, the 4-seed in the West Virginia region. Their first game is Sunday vs. 13-seed HBCUnited at noon MT.