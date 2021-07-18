Former New Mexico State standout hits first MLB home run

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State baseball star Daniel Johnson will never forget July 18, 2021, in his hometown of Oakland, Calif.

Johnson, now with the Cleveland Indians, hit his first career MLB home run on Sunday in the 7th inning of a 4-2 Indians win over the Oakland A’s, with his entire family in attendance.

It was a special moment, made even more special by the fact that it was in his hometown as well. Johnson also has hits in four of his last seven at-bats.

Johnson played at NMSU in 2015 and 2016, hitting .382/.434/.630 with 12 home runs, fifty RBIs, and 29 stolen bases over 57 games as a junior in 2016. He parlayed that into getting selected in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals.