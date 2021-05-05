Former Nebraska, West Virginia star Teddy Allen commits to New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Teddy Allen, a nomadic player in college basketball who played the 2020-21 season at Nebraska, continued his journey on Tuesday, announcing his commitment to New Mexico State.

A gifted scorer, Allen averaged nearly 17 points per game for the Cornhuskers this past season, and lit up Penn State in February for 41 points. Allen’s talent isn’t the issue; if he’s eligible for the Aggies in 2021-22, he should be an immediate boost to the roster.

However, playing basketball hasn’t been the issue for Allen; NMSU is now the fifth school he’s played for since 2017. The Mesa, Ariz., native began his career at West Virginia, before transferring to Wichita State before the 2018-19 season.

He never played a game for the Shockers and was dismissed from the team shortly after he was arrested and charged with a pair of misdemeanors after an incident at a female’s home.

From Wichita, he went to Western Nebraska Community College in 2019-20, leading the nation in scoring at 31.4 points per game, which netted him a spot at Nebraska. While he was a successful scorer for the Huskers, it didn’t translate to many wins and he left the team in March, before the end of the season.

Talent certainly isn’t the issue for Allen; if he can mesh well with a re-tooled New Mexico State roster that Chris Jans is putting together for 2021-22, NMSU could once again challenge for a WAC title. Allen will have two years of eligibility with the Aggies, pending NCAA waivers.