Former Georgia, Austin Peay standout Mike Peake commits to New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Chris Jans’ reloading project simply continues at New Mexico State.

Already with a rebuilt roster in place for 2021-22, Jans and the Aggies picked up another commitment on Saturday from Michael Peake. The 6’8 forward made the announcement on his Twitter page.

“I know y’all was waiting to hear from me”💂🏾@NMStateMBB Let’s do it 🗣 pic.twitter.com/AFJpVrOWIr — peezy (@MichaelPeake16) August 21, 2021

A Chicago native, Peake began his collegiate career at the University of Georgia in the SEC, before transferring to Austin Peay University. Peake started 21 games for the Governors in 2020-21, averaging 10.7 ppg on 62 percent shooting.

Peake joins an Aggie roster that already includes Nebraska transfer Teddy Allen; Washington transfer Nate Pryor; and a bevy of returners like 2020-21 leading scorer Jabari Rice; and seniors Clayton Henry, Johnny McCants and Donnie Tillman.

Size has been an issue for the Aggies in recent years, but it appears that could be shored up this winter. If all of the parts gel together in 2021-22, this could be Jans’ best team in his five seasons in Las Cruces.