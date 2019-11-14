Following rivalry loss, NMSU looks for bounce back win vs. Southern

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team gets set for its second home game of the season when the team welcome Southern into the Pan American Center on Thursday, November 14. Tip-off for the contest is set for 7 p.m. MT.

Fans who are not able to make it to the Pan Am for the opener can still listen in to the action live on 99.5 FM KXPZ. The radio call of the entire game can also be found on TuneIn with NM State Athletics/US Bank Hall of Famer Jack Nixon handling the call former Aggie basketball player Justin Hawkins serving as the analyst. The game can also be heard on the affiliate stations on the Aggie Sports Network listed below:



Alamogordo 103.7 FM KNMZ Albuquerque 1150 AM KNMM Carlsbad 1240 AM KAMQ El Paso 1380 AM KHEY Gallup 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA Las Vegas 107.1 FM KMDS

Those looking to watch the game can catch a live stream of all of the action on the WAC Digital Network. Thursday night’s game is also broadcast live on FOX Sports Arizona-Plus, FOX College Sports Pacific, Comcast New Mexico and the FOX Sports Go App.

Get up to the minute information and news about the NM State men's basketball team all season long on Twitter and Instagram by following @NMStateMBB and on Facebook at FB.com/NMStateMBB.

SCOUTING THE JAGUARS

Southern University enters the game with a record identical to the Aggies at 1-1 overall. The Jaguars most recent game saw the team fall to Murray State on the road, 69-49, this past Saturday.

Scoring for Southern has seen them average 68 points per game, while allowing 69.5. This is led by three Jaguars players averaging double-digits with Ashante Shivers and Darius Williams putting up 11.5 points per game and Amel Kuljuhovic averaging 11.0. Southern is shooting 41% from the field (50-123) and average 28 rebounds per game.

Defensively, the Jaguars excel in forcing turnovers with a plus-nine turnover margin that includes 13.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game. Defensive play is led by Shivers who has a team-high five steals and Kirk Parker who has recorded three blocks and two steals this season.

This is the second meeting all-time between the Aggies and Jaguars as NM State took down the team from Baton Rouge, 91-66, back on Dec. 19, 2011.

LAST TIME OUT

The New Mexico State men’s basketball team traveled to the Don Haskins Center to take on Battle of I-10 rival UTEP on Tuesday night in El Paso, Texas. A tough night shooting from the field and the line hampered NM State as they fell to UTEP, 65-50.

Scoring for the Crimson & White was led by Queen who totaled 21 points, but fouled out late in the second half. Brown added 10 points as the only other Aggie to reach double digits. The Aggies were able to outrebound the Miners 40-33, but only able to shoot 21-57 (36.8%) from the field and 2-11 (18.2%) from the line.

NEXT UP

Following the Thursday night action, the New Mexico State men’s basketball team hits the road for a big Power 5 matchup against No. 19 Arizona on Sunday, November 17, at 12 p.m. MT inside the McKale Center.