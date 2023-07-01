LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – After getting fired for cause in February from his position as the head men’s basketball coach at New Mexico State, former NMSU coach Greg Heiar has found a new coaching job.

Heiar was hired as the head men’s basketball coach at Mineral Area College, a junior college in Missouri, the school announced on Saturday morning. Heiar’s hiring comes after he was terminated for cause on Feb. 14, 2023, following a myriad of scandals during his tenure at NMSU.

Mineral Area College acknowledged the issues Heiar, his coaching staff and his players had while he was at NMSU in announcing his hiring on Saturday.

“Heiar’s lengthy career has not been without controversy,” the press release states. It then goes on to discuss the vetting the school did in its hiring process.

“The hiring committee carefully considered the entirety of Coach Heiar’s college coaching career, contacted past administrators, and received overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding his ability to develop student-athletes, promote success both in the classroom and on the court, and create a championship culture that will provide a springboard for players to be successful at Mineral Area College and beyond,” according to the school’s release.

KTSM contacted NMSU administrators on Saturday to see if MAC had reached out to them regarding Heiar. NMSU officials said they only answered MAC’s questions regarding Heiar and the scandals he oversaw, but did not provide an endorsement for him.

Former New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar takes over as the head coach at Mineral Area College, JuCo in Missouri.



Heiar was fired in February, following the last of multiple scandals under his thumb at NMSU, as sexual assault and hazing allegations by two former players Deuce Benjamin and Shakiru Odunewu against three of their former teammates – Kim Aiken Jr., Doctor Bradley and Deshawndre Washington – forced NMSU to cancel the remainder of the season on Feb. 12 and fire Heiar two days later.

Benjamin, his father, William and Odunewu sued NMSU, Heiar, associate head coach Dominique Taylor and the three former players named above in April in relation to the sexual assault and hazing allegations. Earlier this week, the lawsuit was settled for a total of $8 million.

The lawsuit made multiple allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and hazing against the three players that occurred from July 2022 until February 2023. It also alleged that Heiar and Taylor were made aware of the allegations as early as Nov. 12, 2022, and did nothing to stop them from taking place and did not report them to the proper authorities.

“We’re very pleased that the university recognized the harm to our clients and recognized and took responsibility for the case,” said Joleen K. Youngers, an attorney for the Benjamin family. “They reach a resolution that everyone can live with. Our civil justice system is a money justice system. Does that give people who are harmed due to the actions or inactions of others a fair, just resolution? What would they rather have? What the Benjamins would rather have is a rewind and none of this ever happened and Deuce would be living out the basketball legacy.”

Heiar denied the allegations in a statement sent to KTSM by his lawyer earlier this week.

The case was also referred to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office to be investigated for possible criminal charges. A spokesperson for the A.G.’s office told KTSM on Tuesday that the Attorney General will still be pursuing the case, as long as any alleged victims continue to cooperate with the case.

Attorney General Raul Torrez said in May that prosecution in the case was, “likely.” There’s currently no timeline for the Attorney General’s investigation to be completed.

That was just one scandal under Heiar’s tenure at NMSU. On Nov. 19, 2022, a deadly shooting in Albuquerque left former NMSU player Mike Peake injured and 19-year-old University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis dead.

According to police, Travis and fellow UNM students Jonathan Smith and Eli’Sha Upshaw allegedly wanted revenge against Peake for a fight at the Oct. 15, 2022, football game between UNM and NMSU in Las Cruces. The football game fight involved Peake, fellow former NMSU player Marchelus Avery and the UNM students.

The three men lured Peake to UNM’s campus with the help of a 17-year-old female UNM student in the early morning hours of Nov. 19 – the same day NMSU and UNM were supposed to play the Battle of I-25 rivalry game at The Pit.

According to the girl’s statement to police, she told Peake she would have sex with him to get him to come to campus. Once he arrived, Smith, Travis, and Upshaw can be seen on surveillance footage running up behind Peake. Travis pulls a gun out and points it in Peake’s face and Upshaw assaults him with a baseball bat.

When Peake tried to run away, Travis chased after him; Peake then pulled out his own gun and the two exchanged fire. Police say Travis shot first and that Peake acted in self-defense; Travis was shot four times and died from his injuries, while Peake was shot once in the leg.

The three other UNM students were all arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated battery and conspiracy. Smith took a plea deal in January, while Upshaw is currently awaiting trial after pleading guilty.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney elected not to charge Peake or anyone affiliated with NMSU with a crime in relation to the incident back in May.

“The decision not to charge Mike Peake was made by the prior administration based on all the facts and evidence presented to them. Nothing has changed, so we’re honoring that decision,” Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Nancy Laflin said in a statement to KTSM.

KTSM asked about three other former NMSU players and two former coaches – Marchelus Avery, Issa Muhammad, Anthony Roy, Heiar, and Dominique Taylor – that were a part of the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s investigation into the shooting and Laflin said on Tuesday morning that none of them would be charged at this time, either.

“While their lack of cooperation after the shooting certainly did not help to further the investigation, this behavior does not appear to meet the legal standard of criminal obstruction or tampering with evidence,” Laflin said in a statement. “Should any new information surface that could impact this decision, we may reconsider.”

The three players had gone to aid Peake after he was shot that morning and put his firearm and a tablet into the trunk of the car they arrived in. The tablet was later found on the NMSU bus the next day; Peake’s gun was turned over to authorities by Taylor at the team hotel after he retrieved it from one of the players’ rooms.

The NMSU team bus also had to pull over at a rest stop on the way back from Las Cruces and wait for authorities, because they left before New Mexico State Police had completed their preliminary investigation the morning of the shooting.

Aside from the off-court scandals, NMSU went just 9-15 in Heiar’s one season as the head coach of the Aggies.

Heiar’s hiring at Mineral Area College means a return to the junior college ranks, where he won the 2021-22 JuCo National Championship at Northwest Florida State.

KTSM has reached out to officials at Mineral Area College regarding Heiar’s hiring, but has not yet heard back.