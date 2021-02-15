Finally game week for New Mexico State football

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico State (NMSU) football team can finally say it is game week — after 64 weeks of not taking the field.

The Aggies were one of just three Football Subdivision (FBS) programs to either cancel or postpone their seasons this past fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UConn and Old Dominion canceled their 2020 seasons while NMSU postponed theirs to the spring. In fact, the Aggies will be the only FBS program in the country to play games in the spring.

“Being one of three schools not to play football in the fall and watching everyone else play is something that has motivated our guys to get back out here,” said head coach Doug Martin. “When they did get back out here, they’re doing it the right way.”

It starts this weekend when NMSU is scheduled to host Tarleton State. However, due to state restrictions, the Aggies are only permitted to practice at Aggie Memorial Stadium. They are banned from playing in Las Cruces, which means all games must be relocated out of state. As KTSM reported earlier this month, NMSU Athletics is in the final stages of securing UTEP’s Sun Bowl Stadium for “home” football games, which will cost the university roughly $20,000 per game, sources tell KTSM.

NMSU’s game against Tarleton State is currently on the schedule for this coming Saturday, but sources also tell KTSM 9 Sports the game will instead be played one day later, on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. MT. It is unclear if fans will be allowed to attend Aggie “home” games at Sun Bowl Stadium (limited fans were allowed for UTEP home football games this past fall), but so far, Aggie basketball games at Eastwood High School and volleyball games at Memorial Gym on the campus of UTEP have all been played without fans in the stands.

Regardless of the logistics in a spring football season, NMSU is playing for the fall. The goal for Martin and the coaching staff is to get 45 new scholarship players game reps, which in turn could translate into upwards of 50 practices this spring.

“I think it can be an advantage for us if we can stay out here,” said head coach Doug Martin. “If we have to pause and do all those things that everyone had to do in the fall then it won’t be as big of an advantage. The amount of practices we’re going to get in is a lot more than everyone else this spring and hopefully we can get in a couple games just to give our guys some experience, Everything we’re doing this spring is geared for that 2021 fall season.”

As it stands, NMSU will play Tarleton State this Sunday, New Mexico Highlands on Saturday, Feb. 27, and Dixie State on Saturday, March 6.