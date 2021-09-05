Fast start not enough as Aggies fall at San Diego State, 28-10

CARSON, Calif. — Despite a strong first half performance that featured the defense pitching a shutout, the NM State Aggies fell 28-10 to San Diego State, Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.



The Aggies (0-2), who led 10-0 at the half, were outscored 28-0 in the second half and managed just 128 yards of total offense.



NM State quarterback Jonah Johnson completed 34-of-56 passes for 326 yards and a score.



Johnson connected with nine different Aggies including Dominic Gicinto (7 catches, 64 yards) and Terrell Warner (9 catches, 65 yards), but was intercepted three times. Gicinto played in just the first half of Saturday’s contest after suffering a season-ending arm injury in the second period of play.



Gicinto caught the Aggies lone touchdown of the contest, an eight-yard second quarter strike that gave the Aggies a 10-0 advantage.

10:42, 2Q | No review necessary this time 🤷🏻‍♂️@CallMeHots ➡️ @dominic_gicinto for an Aggie touchdown! The TD is Gicinto's first as an Aggie.



🤠 10

🔴 0 #AggieUp | 🏈 pic.twitter.com/I7Zc2EudAg — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) September 5, 2021