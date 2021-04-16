Faapito slings first Aggie no-hitter in a decade against Tarleton State

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Matalasi Faapito pitched the first no-hitter by an Aggie since Alex Newman on May 20, 2011, in an 8-0 win over Tarleton State Friday afternoon at the New Mexico State Softball Complex.
Faapito put together one of the greatest pitching performances in program history in game one of a doubleheader against the Texans. Faapito allowed just two runners to reach base, both in the third inning via error and hit by pitch. Faapito struck out five Texan batters while throwing just 68 pitches in the first Aggie no-hitter in a decade.
Nikki Butler crushed a two-run home run in the third inning and a grand slam in the fourth inning, providing more than enough run support for Faapito.
New Mexico State would go on to win game two, 2-0, improving to 20-18 on the season and 5-3 in WAC play. Tarleton State dropped to 14-27 and 3-5 in the WAC. The Aggies will go for the series sweep on Saturday.
Notes
- Matalasi Faapito’s no-hitter was the first no-hitter since Alex Newman on May 20, 2011, against Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament.
- Faapito was the first WAC pitcher to throw a no-hitter this season.