Faapito slings first Aggie no-hitter in a decade against Tarleton State

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Matalasi Faapito pitched the first no-hitter by an Aggie since Alex Newman on May 20, 2011, in an 8-0 win over Tarleton State Friday afternoon at the New Mexico State Softball Complex.

Put your name in the history books, Matalasi!



The freshman fires our first no-hitter in a decade and we start our @WACSports DH with Tarleton with an 8-0 run-rule win! #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/LDPqGz5qSC — NM State Softball (@NMStateSoftball) April 16, 2021

Faapito put together one of the greatest pitching performances in program history in game one of a doubleheader against the Texans. Faapito allowed just two runners to reach base, both in the third inning via error and hit by pitch. Faapito struck out five Texan batters while throwing just 68 pitches in the first Aggie no-hitter in a decade.

Nikki Butler crushed a two-run home run in the third inning and a grand slam in the fourth inning, providing more than enough run support for Faapito.

New Mexico State would go on to win game two, 2-0, improving to 20-18 on the season and 5-3 in WAC play. Tarleton State dropped to 14-27 and 3-5 in the WAC. The Aggies will go for the series sweep on Saturday.

The first Aggie no-hitter in a decade? Just another day at the ballpark for Mata.#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/j0kRwXY6Bc — NM State Softball (@NMStateSoftball) April 17, 2021

Notes