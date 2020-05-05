ETSU courting NMSU head coach Chris Jans

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – East Tennessee State University is looking for a new men’s basketball head coach and they have their eye on New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans. Sources confirming to KTSM 9 Sports on Monday that Jans is in the mix at ETSU.

Source confirms to KTSM that East Tennessee State has interest in New Mexico State basketball coach Chris Jans. No deal in place as of now but ETSU would be able to significantly increase Jans’ base salary. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 4, 2020

Jans has spent the last three seasons with NMSU, leading the Aggies to a 83-17 mark with three WAC regular season championships and two WAC Tournament titles, including two NCAA Tournament appearances. NMSU is 42-3 against WAC opponents since Jans took over for Paul Weir in 2017 when he left to become New Mexico’s head coach. Jans has been awarded the WAC Coach of the Year award in each of his first three seasons with the Aggies.

Jans’ current deal at NMSU runs through the 2022-2023 season. ETSU presents an opportunity for him to receive a pretty significant raise in terms of base salary if both parties choose to go in that direction.

Former ETSU head coach Steve Forbes took the head coaching job at Wake Forest last week. According to HoopDirt.com, Jans and ETSU assistant Jason Shay are the favorites in what has become a, “two horse race.”

ETSU competes in the Southern Conference and won 30 games in 2019-2020 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. The Buccaneers have won at least 24 games since Forbes took over the program in 2015.

Forbes and Jans coached together under Gregg Marshall at Wichita State.