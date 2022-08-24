LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Edmond Pryor, who was hired as a defensive analyst by New Mexico State men’s basketball back in June, is no longer with the program after being arrested on allegations of forgery, the school confirmed to KTSM on Wednesday.

According to an article in the Chicago Tribune, Pryor was arrested charged with one count of forgery earlier this month and released on $5,000 bail. Pryor allegedly created false pay stubs and documents confirming employment for defendants on house arrest while their court cases were ongoing, in order to get movement in their cases.

Some of the companies Pryor allegedly forged documents for include Amazon and UPS. Additionally, he also allegedly created false auto financing documents and received bank payments the same day the documents were sent.

New Mexico State director of athletics Mario Moccia confirmed to KTSM that Pryor is no associated with the program. Pryor expressed his innocence to the Chicago Tribune.

According to the Tribune, charges were not filed against Pryor until July 13, almost two weeks after he was announced as a member of the NMSU coaching staff. He was arrested Aug. 6 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, after the Aggies’ trip to the Bahamas to play a series of teams on the island.