Echo-Hawk elevated to assistant coach for NMSU softball

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Volunteer assistant Tobin Echo-Hawk has been promoted to assistant coach, head coach Kathy Rodolph announced on Friday. Echo-Hawk was previously a head coach at Portland State (2009-13) and UTEP (2014-19) before spending the 2020 season as volunteer assistant with the Aggies.

During her head coaching career, Echo-Hawk won 250 games including 25+ wins during all five of her seasons at the helm for Portland State with 30-plus wins in 2010 and 2011. She led the Vikings to four league titles and NCAA Regional appearances during her tenure.

Under Echo-Hawk’s tutelage, nine student-athletes have been named either Pitcher or Player of the Year. She has also mentored 51 All-Conference honorees and 10 NFCA All-Region honorees.

The Louisville, Colo., native had an illustrious career as a player at Nebraska where she was named All-Big XII four times (1993-96), All-Midwest Region three times (1994-96) and a second team All-American twice (1995-96). She set single-season records for batting average (.439), doubles (22) and runs scored (66) and set career records for hits (226) and doubles (48).

During the 2020 season, Echo-Hawk’s defense ranked seventh nationally with a .979 fielding percentage on the year.