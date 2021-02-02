Eastwood High School prepares to host Division I college basketball

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eastwood High School is now the home away from home for New Mexico State (NMSU) basketball and the Troopers are getting set to host Division I college basketball.

The Aggies will play their remaining home games at Eastwood due to New Mexico’s amendments to the COVID-19 Policies for Intercollegiate Athletics, which do not permit collegiate teams to host any games within the state of New Mexico. NMSU is permitted to practice at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces.

Eastwood High School’s newly-renovated 2,000-seat venue was completed just prior to the start of the 2019-20 school year. The Troopers’ dream facility started in 2015 when the YISD received a $430 million bond in 2015.

“When we got the arena, I don’t know if at any point any of us ever dreamed of hosting a Division I program and their conference games as their home site here. If 2020-21 has taught us anything is that anything at this point is on the table,” said Eastwood athletic coordinator Julio Lopez. “We are just really grateful that our district jumped at the opportunity to partner with NMSU and you’re going to see Aggie basketball here in Trooper land.”

Collegiate 3-point lines going in at Eastwood this morning in preparation for @NMStateMBB and @NMStateWBB playing #WAC games here. Shot clock and NMSU banners going in later this week. pic.twitter.com/TVOZi7sc1M — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 2, 2021

Eastwood officials are now taking every measure to put the Aggies in the best position possible. On Tuesday, the school laid down the collegiate three-point line on the floor and will install shot clocks on each basket later this week. They will also bring in some of NMSU’s championship banners to make it feel more homey for the Aggies.

NMSU held a practice at Eastwood on Tuesday to get familiar with the lay of the land. Prior to Tuesday’s practice, NMSU head coach Chris Jans had no familiarity with school, nor did his players. However, the Aggies are anxious to get back on a comfortable schedule after being displaced in Phoenix, Arizona, for the better part of two months to begin their 2020-21 season.

First look at New Mexico State on their new "home" floor at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas. The Aggies will host Cal Baptist here on Friday and Saturday. MORE on #KTSM9Sports at 6/10 p.m. #WACmbb pic.twitter.com/3ThDhqDfJx — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) February 2, 2021

“We’ll get into a routine. We just got through the first week of practicing at home fully and then going on the road to play a road game back-to-back,” said Jans.” Now we’ll have a full week of practicing at home and then playing in our home game over in El Paso. That’ll be a new experience this week too, though.”

As it stands, Eastwood will host the Aggie men’s team for a total of four games (Feb. 5-6 and Feb. 19-20) as well as the Aggie women’s team for four games (Feb. 12-13 and Feb. 26-27). According to NMSU officials, no decision has been made in regards to in-person attendance and it will cost the athletic department $5,000 per week to rent the arena.

“It will probably feel more like a neutral site game. I’ll know more after we play it, but it’s a really weird feeling to hear myself say that we are elated to have a home game,” said Jans. “It’s not the friendly confines of the Pan American Center, which is obviously ideal, but that’s not in the cards right now.”

NMSU will host Cal Baptist on Friday and Saturday at Eastwood. Both tip-off times are scheduled for 7 p.m.