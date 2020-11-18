Draft Dreams: NMSU’s Trevelin Queen hopes to hear name called

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – He was a two-way star for two seasons at New Mexico State, and trevelin queen is hoping his versatility will be his ticket to the NBA.

Queen is projected as a potential late second-rounder in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, and teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors have shown interest.

Whether he’s drafted or, if he has to go the route of making a training camp roster and blazing a trail through the G-League, Queen’s path to this point has made him who he is.

“It’s just a blessing to be here and even have my name mentioned in the conversation,” Queen said.

He made a name for himself with the Aggies, averaging 13 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game in 2019-20. His high-flying offensive capabilities and defensive versatility now have the NBA interested.

“New Mexico State was probably the best stop of my career to develop as a basketball player, said Queen. “My key to making the NBA and staying in the NBA is defense. I want to be the best defender I can be because any team can use a great defender.”

It was humble beginnings for Queen. He wasn’t recruited out of high school in Maryland, and was homeless for a short time while playing at a junior college in California. Through it all, he persevered for himself and his family.

“I just know my purpose is bigger than me and I had to keep going no matter what challenges I faced, Queen said. “I never quit, I had a reason why and I just love the game so much.”

His skills developed enough to get a chance at NMSU and he’s far from peaking.

“Trev’s best basketball is ahead of him and the reason I say that, is that Trev’s a worker,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “Trev loves the game of basketball. He cares about his game, his future, his teammates. I’m excited to see what happens for him.”

Now, it’s full steam ahead for the league, which has included some pickup games with NBA players like Carmelo Anthony, who provided some sage advice.

“(He said) make sure you bet on yourself at all times, stay with it and keep pushing yourself. Everyone at that level is good so you have to find a way to separate yourself,” said Queen.

He hopes to do just that on Wednesday, and be the first Aggie since Pascal Siakam to get his name called on draft night.

“It’s every kid’s dream to hear their name called, so if my name gets called, you can’t take that away from me,” Queen said.

If not, he’ll continue to take the long way, proving himself to any and all doubters.

“Nobody has seen me at 100 percent, so I’m scared for everyone else to see me at 100 percent,” Queen said. “I’m the best player in the draft, honestly. I just never had the exposure.”